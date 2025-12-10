Ahan Shetty's fiery look from Border 2 gets a shoutout from Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty says ‘courage looks good on you’

The makers of Border 2 have finally unveiled the first-look poster of Ahan Shetty, and his fierce avatar has quickly become the talk of the town. The poster received a huge shout-out from his Border 2 co-star Diljit Dosanjh, his father Suniel Shetty, and superstar Salman Khan. Ahan Shetty's first look from Border 2 revealed.

Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty and Salman Khan cheer for Ahan Shetty's first look from Border 2

On Tuesday, the team shared Ahan’s first-look poster and wrote, “Sarhad ho ya Samandar… Dharti Maa ka har beta ek hi kasam nibhaata hai (Whether it’s a border or the ocean… every son of Mother India upholds the same oath).” Border 2 releases in cinemas on 23 January 2026. In the poster, Ahan appears as a fearless Navy officer, bloodied and wounded, firing at the enemy with unwavering determination.

Reacting to his son’s look, Suniel Shetty commented, “Honour… leaves its mark. And courage looks good on you, son.” Suniel starred in the original Border, and now his son carries the legacy forward. Athiya Shetty also expressed her excitement about her brother’s intense look, writing, “Just toooooo goood!!!!!!! I’m so excited.”

Diljit Dosanjh looked equally impressed and commented, “FIRE.” Sharing Ahan’s poster on Instagram Stories, Salman Khan sent his best wishes, writing, “Best wishes for the film.”

Earlier, after the film wrapped, Ahan described how special Border 2 was for him, writing, “Walking off set today feels heavier than I expected. This film challenged me and gave me moments I’ll never forget.” He added that for him, Border 2 is “more than just a film… It carries the weight of real stories, real courage, and the patriotism that lives beyond the screen.”

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana. The war drama is one of the most anticipated films of 2026 and is scheduled to release on 23 January 2026.