Ahan Shetty explains how Border 2 challenged him after wrapping up shoot: ‘Gave me moments I’ll never forget’

Ahan Shetty has wrapped up the shoot of Border 2. The actor dropped a post on Instagram, sharing some photos with the cast and crew of the war drama. Border 2, a sequel to Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty’s iconic war drama, will hit theatres on January 23, 2026. Border 2 will be released on January 23, 2026.(Instagram/@ahan.shetty)

The actor shared some glimpses from the sets of Border 2. One picture shows Ahan enjoying a chat with his co-stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. In another image, Ahan is seen smiling alongside Sunny Deol, Varun, and Diljit. Ahan also shared a photo of himself with some army officers.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan shares heartwarming pictures from sister Kritika's Haldi ceremony: See here

Ahan Shetty completes Border 2 shoot

Sharing a poignant note about the impact of shooting Border 2, Ahan wrote, “Walking off set today feels heavier than I expected. This film challenged me and gave me moments I’ll never forget.”

Expressing his gratitude towards the armed forces, the actor explained that Border 2 was “more than just a film… It carries the weight of real stories, real courage, and the patriotism that lives beyond the screen.” He added that the movie will stay with him forever.

Ahan’s father, actor Suniel Shetty, was among the first to react to the post. Suniel, who had played a pivotal role in Border, dropped a red heart, applause, fire, and evil eye emoji, expressing his feelings.

Varun Dhawan also commented, “See you soon jawaan.” Meezaan Jafri wrote, “Looking forward brother. Full power.”

Also read: Mithoon ropes in Sonu Nigam, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Vishal to recreate iconic Sandese Aate Hai for Border 2

Border 2 cast, first look and other details

The film features Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Kesari fame Anurag Singh is directing the film. A few days ago, the first look of Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2 was released by T-Series and JP Films. Diljit also dropped a video, giving fans a glimpse of his role as an air force officer.

In November, Varun Dhawan’s first look from Border 2 was revealed. The actor will essay the role of Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya.

The plot of Border 2 has been kept under wraps for now. The movie will arrive ahead of the Republic Day weekend.