Ahan Shetty breaks silence on reports of his high entourage cost: None of that was true

The high entourage cost debate has taken the central focus in the Hindi film industry for some time now, and Ahan Shetty has been one actor who reportedly lost projects due to it. It’s been four years since his debut with Tadap, and while he was supposed to do Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki, reports had emerged saying his high entourage cost for the film, cost him the role. Ahan Shetty (Photo: Instagram)

Breaking his silence on all the allegations for the first time, Ahan Shetty says, “I know there were articles written about me, saying that my entourage cost was high and that’s why certain films didn't happen and none of that was true. I knew that, people close to me knew that and my producers knew that too. But you just have to be thick-skinned in this industry. Going forward, it might get worse. These things affect you, but you shouldn’t let it bother you too much because everyone has the right to their own opinion and that's life. You learn from it and move on.”

Now, Ahan has a couple of projects lined up, starting from Border 2, a film with Shaad Ali, and a few other projects. But during these four years, Ahan admits that there were moments of self-doubt. “When Tadap came out, there was still technically lockdown. We were at 50% occupancy in theatres, and a lot of theatres weren’t even open and after four days, we went down to 25% capacity and we lost five states. For the year after that, it was very up in the air in terms of the industry, films weren't working, people weren’t going into the theatres. So, a lot of self-doubt crept in. I also lost a lot of people in that time in terms of not being with them or not being friends with them anymore. So that also taught me who's there for you at your highs and your lows. It was a lot of life lessons and many lessons in terms of my career.”

Reflecting on his current phase, Ahan says, “I'm taking this phase as Ahan 2.0, it is like a new beginning for me. There was quite a long gap for me for various reasons. But this is definitely a new beginning and I am very excited for it.”