‘Sharam bech khaayi hai?’: Angry Sunny Deol slams paparazzi for recording Dharmendra’s asthi visarjan; watch

On December 8 this year, veteran superstar Dharmendra would have celebrated his 90th birthday. But two weeks before his birthday, at the age of 89, the He-Man of Bollywood breathed his last. The actor passed away from age-related illnesses at his Mumbai residence, days after returning from the hospital. Dharam Paaji was cremated at the Pawan Hans Cremation Centre in Vile Parle on November 24, where many superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan amongst others arrived to pay their last respects. Today, nine days after his death, Dharmendra’s family immersed his ashes. But his son Sunny Deol was left fuming when he spotted paparazzi filming the ritual.

Today on Wednesday, December 3, Dharmendra’s sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, along with his grandson Karan Deol and other family members, reached Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar to perform the late actor’s asthi visarjan. In a video which later went viral, the family immersed Dharam Paaji’s ashes in the sacred Ganges River. Sunny and Bobby looked visibly emotional. Well, in a new video which has now surfaced on social media, an angry Sunny Paaji can be seen lashing out at shutterbugs who filmed the Hindu ritual. In the clip, Sunny walks up to them and says, “Kya aap logon ne sharam bech khaayi hai? Paise chaahiye tere ko? Kitne paise chaahiye? (Have you people sold your shame? You want money? How much money do you want?).”

Another similar video of Sunny had gone viral after Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital and returned home. Angrily confronting the paparazzi stationed outside their house, Sunny had said, “Aap ke ghar mein maa baap hai, bachche hai. Chu**** ki tarah video bheje jaa rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati? (Don’t you have mothers and fathers at home? You’re sending these videos continuously. Don’t you feel any shame?).”

Fans are now eagerly waiting to watch Dharam Paaji one last time on the silver screen in Sriram Raghavan Ikkis, which will mark his posthumous release. Also starring Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda, the film will arrive in theatres on December 25.