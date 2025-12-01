‘Dharmendra’s final days were cruel, hurtful’: Hema Malini reveals to filmmaker days after Dharam Paaji’s death

One week ago, on November 24, one of Bollywood’s biggest and most adored superstars, Dharmendra bid a final adieu to his family, friends and millions of fans. The veteran actor passed away, days before his 90th birthday, at his Mumbai residence due to age-related illnesses. His death left a void in several hearts, leaving his loving family heartbroken. Filmmaker Hamad Al Reyami has now shared his conversation with Dharam Paaji’s wife Hema Malini, after apparently meeting with her three days post the superstar’s death.

On September 30, Hamad Al Reyami met Dharmendra for the last time at latter’s Juhu residence. Three days after Dharam Paaji passed away, the filmmaker paid Hema Malini a visit last week. Talking about the same in his Instagram post, Hamad shared, “On the third day of condolence, I visited legendary actress Hema Malini, wife of late Dharminder super star. This was my first time meeting her face to face, although I've seen her from afar on many occasions before. But this time was different… A poignant, heavy on the heart, the kind that doesn't get absorbed no matter how hard you try. I sat with her, and in her features I could see a broken inside that she's trying so hard to hide.”

He further wrote: “She said to me in a mocking voice: ‘I wish I was at the farm the same day I was with Dharminder two months ago... Hope to have seen him there.’ And she told me how she always said to Dharminder: ‘Why don’t you publish your beautiful poems and writings?’ And he was answering it: ‘Not now... lemme finish some poems first.’ But time did not slow him down, and flew away… And she said to me bitterly: ‘Now the strangers will come... They'll write about it, they'll write books... While his words he has not seen light.’ She then added with deep sadness that she was sorry his fans didn't get a chance to see him one last time. And she said to me in a loving mother tone: ‘Dharminder throughout his life never wanted to be seen weak or sick. He was hiding his pain even from the closest people. After the person leaves, the decision remains in the hands of the family.’”

“And then I paused for a while... I wiped her tears ... and she said to me clearly: ‘But what happened was mercy... Because Hamad you couldn’t bear to see him like that. His final days were cruel... Hurtful... And even we can barely bear to see it like that.’ Her words were like arrows... Hurtful and true. I ended my conversation with her like: ‘No matter what happens... My love for him will never change... And his impact will never fade away.’ And when I thought about leaving, I asked her — very shyly — to take a picture with her, because I never had a picture that brings me together with Hema Malini. And her reaction was exactly in line with Dharminder's always… A smile, kindness and an honest welcome. My forever hero legendary Superstar DHARMENDRA. My hero for life my love legend and star dharminder,” Hamad concluded.

Dharam Paaji may not be amongst us anymore, but he will continue to live on in our hearts forever.