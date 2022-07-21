Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Rubina Dilaik checks Kanika Mann's phone, says she searched online for help with task

On Thursday, Colors TV shared a clip from the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12' which was shot earlier this month in South Africa. In the video, contestant Rubina Dilaik is seen accusing her co-contestant Kanika Mann of ‘dishonesty’, and for cheating during a task. Also Read: Shivangi Joshi says fellow tv-actor told her 'acting to aati nahi hai', she cried in her vanity van

In the video, Rubina Dilaik tells Kanika, "Mere liye dishonesty sabse bada turnoff hai (For me, dishonesty is the biggest turn-off)." Show's host Rohit Shetty then asks, "What happened?" Rubina then says, "We were changing, and then suddenly Kanika's phone started ringing." A scared Kanika then says, "It was not my phone," Rubina then continued, "Sir meine search history kholi, usmein tha (Sir I looked at her search history, which had things such as) 'How to call an ostrich', 'How to tame an ostrich?' It is a disappointment. Kanika then says, "I don't even know the meaning of tame."

Television actor Daljiet Kaur also commented, “Kanika you are too cute.” One fan commented, “I think its just a prank played by Rubina and Rohit together." Another one said, “Did she actually cheat?” While one wrote, “Even I don't the meaning of tame lol," another one pointed out, “I am wondering why Rubina was even checking her phone?”

Khatron Ke Khiladi airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. Among the other contestants participating on the show are Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia and others. The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Rohit joined Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2014 as a host. Akshay Kumar was the host for first two seasons of the show, while Priyanka Chopra hosted the third season before Akshay returned for the fourth season. Rohit has been the host since he joined in the fifth season.

