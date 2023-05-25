"There was a lot of guilt": Kim Kardashian explains how Kanye West her former boyfriend affected Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has talked about her breakup from Pete Davidson and ongoing issues with ex-husband Kanye West, in season 3 premiere of The Kardashians.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kardashian shared how West's barbs affected Davidson when she was dating him.

"And there was a lot of guilt. [Pete] went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye]," said Kardashian.

"I go back and forth in my feelings. Sometimes like, 'Ugh, who is ever going to want to date me, I have four kids, I'm in my 40s, like, Oh my God who is going to want to deal with the [drama].' But my person will be like, 'F*** all of that, it's going to be hard but we're together and we're going to do this.' So I'm just waiting for that person," added Kardashian.

ALSO READ| BTS' Jungkook reacts to being called cute baby girl for his long hair during live: 'I'm not jungsoonie'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about her current relationship status, Kardashian shared: "I'm single and I'm not ready to mingle. And that's OK."

Breakups are just, like, not my thing. We[ she and Davidson] just had talks and talks... so it was just like both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad..."

While sharing her ordeal against West, Kardashian became emotional and teary-eyed while taking about it to her mother Kris Jenner during the episode.

"I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack, I felt like I couldn't breathe all day," she told her mother in an apparent reference to West's leaked texts about them.

Kardashian also talked about her sex tape and West's reactions to it. She told her mother: "Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us I never comment, I never post. He's made up the most insane narrative about you and the [sex] tape and we stay silent. We stay silent through all the lies and all the stuff."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He looks so down on me for my tape and brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like thanks for reminding people once again. All of his shenanigans, I don't even know what to call it, is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be... I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that," added Kardashian.