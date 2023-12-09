Kim Kardashian's $60M mansion glows with North West's over-the-top christmas bedroom

American media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West recently flaunted her plush Christmas-themed bedroom in a TikTok on Thursday.

The holiday video, featuring a fast version of Ariana Grande's Santa Tell Me, was posted by Kim, 43, and North, 10, on their shared TikTok account, where the preteen flaunted her nine Christmas trees and piles of gifts.

During the approximately 30-second video, the camera panned around the room, titled ‘North Pole’ and captured the extravagant ‘holiday decor.’

A pink-themed Christmas tree was shown in the opening moments of the video which was decorated with pink embellishments, including pink ornaments, pink bulbs and pink ribbon.

Even an Elf on a Shelf toy positioned next to the tree matched the pink and white theme.

Additionally, several presents, wrapped in all-white gift paper, were placed underneath the tree.

Besides the pink one, there was a smaller white, silver, and gold-decorated spruce with gifts covered with sparkling silver wrapping paper placed beneath it.

The desk situated between these two decorations can be seen covered with fake white snow, Santa cookies, and tabletop ornaments.

On both sides of North's bed, two large Christmas trees were seen situated, decorated with traditional holiday colours.

Santa and elf-shaped pillows covered the bed with a plaid blanket laid overtop. On the bed above the wall, was a plaque saying, ‘North Pole.’

And lastly, another pair of Christmas trees were positioned on the other side of the children's bedroom. While one flaunted an all-white color palette the other matched the pastel pink theme. Both the trees had many gifts placed underneath them.

