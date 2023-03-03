King Charles evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage for ‘act of disrespect'. Report

King Charles III has ordered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, by the early summer. The shocking decision to evict the pair from the ten-bedroom house in Windsor has grabbed headlines and is seen as a decision that was taken by the Royal Family after the release of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare. The UK residence was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding in 2018. (Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence after being mocked on South Park's 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour' episode)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the release of the book earlier this year, Prince Harry made several accusations at the Royal Family, and even aimed at the damage done by his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles. Prince Harry said that Camilla needed to rehabilitate her image in the media which was the reason for her behaviour. In the book, Prince Harry wrote, “I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy.” During an interview he clarified his comment saying, Camilla was dangerous “because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image. That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade off information. ”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the reports by Mirror, Prince Harry's disrespectful statements about Camilla were the last straw for King Charles III. According to the source, "It was the last straw. Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father and he crossed with flagrant disregard anyway. The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line – it was the ultimate act of disrespect." Earlier too it was reported that King Charles was upset with the statements that were made against his wife and dragged her into a terrible equation in the public.

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children -- Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, on December 8 and then Prince Harry released his memoir Spare on January 10, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON