Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence after being mocked on South Park's 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour' episode

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were mocked by the American animated satire series South Park, which came up with its 26th Season on CBS. The Episode 2 of the show which is titled ‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’ came up with a fresh attack on the couple which showed the Prince and Princess of Canada" on a "worldwide privacy tour." Their spokesperson have now issued a statement. (Also read: Prince Harry says he had to cut Spare short for father, brother: 'I don’t think they would ever forgive me')

The episode mocked the couple's demands of wanting privacy without specifically mentioning their names. The characters that are featured in the second episode, The World-Wide Privacy Tour, are a red-headed prince and his wife, who also wears an outfit that is strikingly similar to one of the dresses Meghan Markle has worn in the past. In the episode, the pair are also seen as promoting the prince’s new book which is titled 'Waaagh', bearing an an uncanny resemblance to the controversial memoir of Prince Harry titled 'Spare,' which released recently. Clips from the episode went viral on social media soon after.

American Journalist and media personality Megyn Kelly commented on the topic on The Megyn Kelly Show and said: “I feel this is a pronouncement that they have jumped the shark, they are not beloved and her hopes of running for president, reported hopes, are all but dashed.”

As per the report the fresh roast has not sat well with the couple and as per the report by The Spectator, the Duchess of Sussex were left “upset and overwhelmed” by the episode and “annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all.” It has also led to speculation whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be taking any legal action on the makers of the show. But their spokesperson has confirmed that they have chosen not to take any action. The spokesperson has said: "This is baseless and boring."

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children -- Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US.

