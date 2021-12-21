Kirron Kher hides face with saree, Shilpa Shetty stands up on table as India's Got Talent contestants perform stunts

Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, singer-rapper Badshah and screenwriter-lyricist Manoj Muntashir have joined the judges' panel for India's Got Talent Season 9. The show will premiere on Sony Television in January 2022.

Sharing a 30-second-long promo of one of the upcoming episodes, Shilpa wrote, “Yeh toh bas trailer tha... iss se kahin zyada nail-biting acts dekhne ke liye judiyega hamaare saath (This was just the trailer. There will be a lot of nail-biting moments on the show, so join us).

As the video starts, a contestant from the dance group Warrior Squad can be seen effortlessly jumping from a height, making Shilpa shout out loud. At one point Kirron can be seen hiding her face with her saree as she gets scared looking at the stunts. A young girl can be seen performing a breathtaking stunt as she stands on a dancer's hand with one leg. Shilpa then stands up on a table and says: “Aapko mera hunar salaam (I salute you)."

Earlier Shilpa shared a BTS video, where Kirron told Badshah that his Lamborghini led to a long queue outside the show's set. Badshah apologised to her with a smile. Kiran then pulled Manoj's leg for wearing colourful clothes and doing a photoshoot as soon as he reached the show's set.

Sharing the clip, Shilpa captioned it, "Savage level: @kirronkhermp ji @badboyshah @manojmuntashir BTS on IGT." Reacting to this, Kirron's son, actor Sikandar Kher commented, "This reminds me of that song .. lambergheeni chalayi ……" He also added, "Dobaara meri mummy ko dher saara pyaar (Much love to my mother again)!"

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2, which released this year. The actor has Nikamma lined up for release.