Kirron Kher returns to work, will join India's Got Talent as judge after blood cancer diagnosis: 'Like coming back home'

Actor and politician, Kirron Kher who was diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this year, will be returning to television as the host of India’s Got Talent Season 9 with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah.

Kirron Kher who has been associated with India’s Got Talent since it started in 2009, has expressed her excitement about her return. She has said, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart! This being my ninth year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better.”

She added, “It’s always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year.”

This year in April, Kirron's husband, actor Anupam Kher announced that she was detected with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer.

Last month, in an interview with Hindustan Times she said that she is getting better, and also informed that she never stopped working. “I’ve been working even when I was in the hospital, going through treatment. I’ve been in touch with people on my phone all along. In fact, I recently inaugurated an oxygen plant in Chandigarh, virtually. But my doctor isn’t letting me travel anywhere, especially by air, since my immunity is slightly compromised due to the treatment."

“I am so touched by the love that I’ve received from people. They’ve been so kind. I’ve been getting wonderful messages. I’m not very active on social media. But Anupam ji has been telling me about it. I’m grateful to them and to God,” Kirron concluded.

The first season of India's Got Talent aired in 2009. At that time Kirron, actor Sonali Bendre and film director Shekhar Kapur were judges. Over time the show welcomed many new judges such as Sajid Khan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and many others.