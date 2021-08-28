Kishwer Merchant cuddles with newborn baby boy in unseen pic shared by husband Suyyash Rai. See here

Suyyash Rai on Saturday shared a new picture of his wife Kishwer Merchant along with their newborn boy. Taking to Instagram, Suyyash dropped the photo a day after the couple welcomed the baby.

In the picture, the baby rested on top of Kishwer Merchant as she held him. The photo was taken in the hospital as Kishwer lay in the bed.

Captioning the post, Suyyash wrote, "Meri choti sii duniya bohttt kuch feel kiya hai aaj tak, but yeh jo feel hua hai is priceless (I've felt a lot of things so far in my small world but this is priceless), I love u @kishwersmerchantt this is the besttttt gift you’ve given #Sukishkababy thanku for completing US."

Reacting to the post, Kishwer wrote, "Love u @suyyashrai." Several celebs also congratulated the couple and showered love on the family. Surbhi Jyoti and Smriti Khanna dropped hearts. Tannaz Irani wrote, "Awwww that's so adorable." Sunny Singh commented, "Congratulations and lots of love."

Krishna Mukherjee said, "Congratulations." Nisha Rawal wrote, "Lotsssss of blessings." Mahhi Vij said, "Bhai congratulations." Jay Bhanushali commented, "Congratulations Suyash and Kishwer."

On Friday evening, Kishwer and Suyyash on Instagram revealed the birth of their first child. They also shared a picture. “27.08.21. Welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy,” their respective posts read. The name of the baby is yet to be revealed.

Kishwer and Suyyash got married in 2016 and had announced their pregnancy in March this year. Later, they revealed in a video on Kishwer's YouTube channel that the pregnancy was not planned.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kishwer had said, “I just feel the timing has been really bad. I never imagined that my pregnancy would be like this — stuck at home and not being able to do anything, or not even being able to go out and that I’d have to be very careful about every move that I make.”