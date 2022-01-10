Kishwer Merchant praises Suyyash Rai for help as their son tests Covid-19 positive, he says 'bahut rulati hai yaar'

Kishwer Merchant has shared a heartfelt post for her husband, actor Suyyash Rai thanking him for his support as they struggle to keep things in order after their four-month-old son tested positive for the coronavirus.

She shared pictures of herself with Suyyash and wrote on Instagram that Nirvair's nanny was the first one to test positive for Covid-19 and their domestic help also caught the infection.

On their dating anniversary, Kishwer thanked Suyyash for being understanding and responsible and added, "So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and of course to even help with Nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky !! @suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get , thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease. He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back, wiping my tears, staying up with me, letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertaining him when he would get cranky, put him to sleep and at the same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and pablo."

She also wrote, "I am so proud of him today for the person he is and has become .. glad I met you today 11 years back and got married to you. Just one thing, stop overdoing the breakfast bit @nirvair.rai and I love you so much ..Also thank you @mamaamerchantt @rai.ranjana @raishrutirai for constantly checking on us and sending us food. And friends like family who have also been there and equally worried about buns."

Suyyash responded with equal love and emotions and wrote, "Bohttt rulaati hai yaar tu (You make me cry a lot) I love you too Bunny ki Mummy ..ab kal se aur heavy breakfasttttt … tu rukkk (Now, heavier breakfast for you starting tomorrow. You just wait and watch). And yess Happy 11 years to us ."

Kishwer also shared a short video of Suyyash as he did the dishes in their kitchen sink. In another video on her Instagram Stories, Suyyash could be seen cooking. Kishwer and Suyyash first met on January 9, 2011, on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and got married in 2016.

Talking about their first date, Kishwer had told Hindustan Times in a 2017 interview, "We didn’t go for any date as such but from the very next day (after their first meeting on January 9), we started meeting. He started coming on the sets very regularly. This time, he would come for me but Vivian used to feel that Suyyash had come to see him. It used to be really funny because Vivian had no idea and this went on for quite some time."

Recently, Nakuul Mehta's 11-month old son and Addite Shirwaikar Malik's nine-month-old son also tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

