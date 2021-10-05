Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai reveal son Nirvair’s face in adorable video, Anita Hassanandani showers love. Watch

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai took to Instagram to share the first look at their son Nirvair’s face. They posted a video of him in a crib, wearing an outfit which said, “I love baba and mama.” They welcomed him in August.

“1….2….3…. REVEAL @nirvair.rai. Kaha tha na…jab bhi hoga aisa hoga (Didn’t we tell you, whenever it happens, it will be like this?). Universe listens #gratitude,” the caption read.

Many of Kishwer and Suyyash’s colleagues from the television industry sent love to their baby boy. “Oh my God, adorable. God bless him with the best things in life!” Shivshakti Sachdev wrote. “Awleeeeee,” Anita Hassanandani commented. Yuvika Chaudhary dropped heart emojis and called him the ‘cutest’. +

Kishwer and Suyyash became parents to Nirvair on August 27. They took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the happy news, along with a picture of them cuddling up with the newborn. “27.08.21. Welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy,” their posts read.

It was in March that Kishwer and Suyyash announced they were expecting their first child. They revealed in a video shared on her YouTube channel that the pregnancy was unplanned.

Talking about when he first found out about it, Suyyash said, “It was more like a shock.” He added that Kishwer did not come out for several minutes when she went to the bathroom to take the pregnancy test. “The moment I went in, she is sitting on the toilet seat and she is like…*imitates her being slumped over* And I am like, ‘Oh s**t, are you serious?’,” he said. She revealed that there were several minutes of silence.

Kishwer and Suyyash met on the sets of her show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2011 and soon fell in love. They got married on December 15, 2016.