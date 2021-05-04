Kishwer Merchant shares pregnancy diet, says there's no harm in eating mangoes but pineapples should be avoided

Actor Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai, has shared a new video on her YouTube channel, detailing her diet during her pregnancy. She said that she hasn't posted in a while as she didn't feel motivated to do so, considering the Covid-19 situation in India.

Kishwer said that her day begins with a Thyroid pill, because she was diagnosed with Thyroid during her pregnancy. "I can't eat anything for an hour after taking the pill," she said.

Her breakfast includes a couple of fried eggs, and some bread and butter with jam. She also has a glass of orange juice. Kishwer said that she isn't concerned about putting on weight, and is eating heartily. An hour later, she said, she eats some fruit, preferably bananas or watermelons.

"It's not you who's feeling hungry, guys, it's the baby," she said, explaining why she eats at such regular frequency. She said that she tries to keep lunch 'light', and prefers 'home food'. "My life is kind of sorted," she said, adding that her lunch usually includes, "daal, roti, sabzi, chawal, salad". She said that her mother has trained her cooks to make food to her tastes. "Daal is my all-time favourite, it's amazing," she added.

Her evening snacks include some chaat, mangoes, bhel, and other quick fixes. She also said that her doctor has told her that there is no harm in having mangoes during pregnancy. "Pineapple and papaya are the foods that you're supposed to avoid, and that's what I'm doing," she said.

Previously, Kishwer had shared a video about 'pregnancy clothing hacks' and spoke about how Suyyash reacted when she told him about the pregnancy.

Announcing the news, Suyyash had written in a post on Instagram: "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt (I am going to become the father of your child)! Coming this August."