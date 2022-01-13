Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai’s four-month-old son Nirvair recovers from Covid-19, is 'absolutely fine now'

Days after Kishwer Merchantt revealed that her and Suyyash Rai’s four-month-old son had tested Covid-19 positive, the actor updated that he is doing ‘absolutely fine now’.

On Friday afternoon, Kishwer posted a picture of herself and Suyyash with their son Nirvair and posted a message on Nirvair’s behalf. “Hi guys... it's my 1st Lohri, am home with Mamma and Baba and I am absolutely fine now. Thank u all for the wishes and blessings. Happy Lohri - @nirvair.rai,” read the message.

Several of Kishwer and Suyyash’s friends and colleagues from the TV industry commented on the post, sending their best wishes and Lohri greetings to the family. “God bless,” wrote Gauahar Khan while Jay Bhaunshali commented, “He is so cuteee”. Kumkum Bhagya actor Ashlesha Savant added, “Happy Lohri @nirvair.rai, happy Lohri Mommy Daddy”.

Earlier this week, Kishwer had taken to her social media to share a heartfelt post about how Suyyash took charge of the situation as Nirvair tested positive for Covid-19. She revealed that Nirvair caught the infection after his nanny tested positive. “5 days back Nirvair's nanny got Covid, and what followed was a disaster!! Our house help Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine…And then the worse happened Nirvair caught the virus too,” she wrote on Instagram.

Also read: Kishwer Merchant praises Suyyash Rai for help as their son tests Covid-19 positive, he says 'bahut rulati hai yaar'

Calling Suyyash ‘the best partner one could ever get,’ Kishwer further wrote, “Thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease. He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back, wiping my tears, staying up with me, letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertaining him when he would get cranky, put him to sleep and at the same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and pablo.”

Suyyash and Kishwer first met in 2011 on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and got married five years later. Their son Nirvair was born in August 2021.

