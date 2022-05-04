Koffee With Karan isn’t ending, reveals Karan Johar, just moving to OTT; fans say, ‘you gave us heart attack’

Karan Johar managed to pull a prank on pretty much everyone on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the filmmaker announced that his beloved and popular talk show Koffee With Karan--which has aired since 2004--will ‘not be returning’. But hours later, Karan revealed there was a twist in the tale. The filmmaker clarified that while the show won’t return to TV, it will stream on OTT, on Disney+ Hotstar. The two-part announcement, clearly meant to generate buzz, got fans and celebs alike chuckling at how Karan managed to pull a fast one on everyone. Also read: Karan Johar announces 'with heavy heart' that Koffee With Karan will not return, fans call it ‘end of an era’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday evening, Karan took to Instagram to share an update on his earlier announcement about Koffee With Karan. Beginning right where he had left in the first update, Karan wrote, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning...on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His note further read, “The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'steaming' soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!”

Karan shared this note with the caption, “Even more important announcement to make,” followed by laughing emojis. Earlier in the day, Karan had shared a similar note on Instagram, which read, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many fans and Karan’s colleagues from the industry were a bit taken aback by the twist. While Farah Khan commented, “I knew it,” Rakul Preet Singh wrote an exasperated-sounding, “Karannnn,” in the comments section. Fans also admitted they were taken for a ride. One commented, “You gave us a heart attack.” Another wrote, “Are my feelings a joke to you, Karan?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first season of the talk show premiered in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as guests. Over the span of 15 years, celebrities such as Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Lara Dutta and many more have appeared on the show as guests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON