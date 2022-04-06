Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married by Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas, chapel owner reveals details

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Kourtney and Travis had been friends for a long time and started dating over a year ago. Also Read| The Kardashians trailer: Kim Kardashian and her sisters are back, Kanye West, Pete Davidson, baby Baker make highlights

The celebrity couple reportedly demanded an Elvis impersonator perform their wedding ceremony and refused to come to the venue until the same was confirmed. Marty Frierson, the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel where the wedding was held, said the couple seemed totally in love as he revealed details of the wedding.

Marty told People, "There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just seemed totally in love." He added that the wedding was attended by four people who all had iPhones and were taking pictures and videos of the ceremony from all angles. "I don't know if they were friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves," he recalled.

The couple reportedly called the chapel at midnight and asked if the venue was open and if an Elvis Presley impersonator was present, as it was very important to them to have the Vegas experience. They tied the knot at 1:45 am on Monday. The ceremony was quick and got completed within half an hour.

Marty recalled, "I didn't know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested [an] Elvis Presley [impersonator] — that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, 'I got an Elvis.' And there they were. They had a good time. They just romanced and got married. Elvis performed the ceremony. They showed a lot love and had a lot of fun."

This is the first marriage for Kourtney, who shares three children--Mason Dash Disick (11), Penelope Scotland Disick (9), and Reign Aston Disick (7), with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis was previously married to Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares a son Landon Asher Barker (18), and a daughter Alabama Luella Barker (15).

