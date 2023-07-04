Kourtney Kardashian prioritizes family and brand over drama with Kim Kardashian on 'The Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, the eldest sister of the famous Kardashian family, has decided to distance herself from the drama and focus on her own priorities.

Kourtney Kardashian(Getty Images)

Despite tension with her younger sister Kim Kardashian on the reality show "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kourtney, 44, is primarily concentrating on her family and her successful brand.

According to a source close to the family, told PEOPLE Kourtney "doesn't want to engage in any family drama" and has more important things to focus on.

The insider shared, “She has much more important focuses,” added, “She loves her business and brand. She feels very proud of Poosh. She doesn’t need her family, or sisters, to make money. She is very much enjoying doing her own thing. She’s much rather focus on her brand than filming for the show.”

Kardashian siblings. (Image Credit: Instagram/KIMKARDASHIAN)

Kourtney's renewed happiness and sense of purpose stem from her pregnancy and the blissful afterglow of her first year of marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The couple recently delighted their fans with a series of Instagram posts announcing that they are expecting a baby boy.

The source reveals, “Kourtney is the happiest…. She is overjoyed about her baby boy and feels beyond grateful to be married to Travis. She feels like she couldn’t wish for anything else.”

Meanwhile, viewers of the reality show are witnessing some drama unfold between Kourtney and Kim, specifically related to Kourtney's wedding ceremony in Italy with Travis, 47.

Kourtney accused Kim of stealing her thunder and profiting off her wedding when Kim's shapewear brand SKIMS partnered with Dolce & Gabbana (the same designer responsible for styling Kourtney's wedding) shortly after the nuptials.

The 44-year-old reality TV star expressed her sentiments on the show, highlighting, “It comes from an old thing of us being 18 months apart and just having more competitive nature as sisters…. I think that one time I’ve even slightly done anything that was similar to her was, like, hang some Christmas lights in my entry that were similar to hers.”

“I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there’s no sense of loyalty. It’s almost like a greediness.”

New episodes of "The Kardashians" are airing on Hulu every Thursday, allowing fans to stay up to date with the ongoing developments in the Kardashian family.

