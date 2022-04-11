Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer pose for maternity photoshoot ahead of baby's arrival; celebs shower love. See pics

Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer, who are expecting their first child, have released pictures from their maternity photoshoot. They took to their Instagram accounts on Monday to share pictures and clips of themselves posing for the photoshoot. The couple had announced their pregnancy with a post on their social media platform account in November last year. Also Read| Nikitin Dheer on fatherhood: I will take it as it comes

Kratika and Nikitin shared the new pictures in a joint post on their Instagram accounts, along with a sweet note that read, "Happiness is on the way." The photographs showed Kratika sitting on a stool in a black bodycon dress as she held cradled her baby bump. Nikitin who was wearing a black shirt and grey jeans held his wife close as he gave her a peck on her forehead. He also kept a hand on her baby bump. Both Kratika and Nikitin had their eyes closed for the pictures.

The couple also shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the photoshoot on Instagram Stories, in which Nikitin was seen giving a peck on her cheek. She also reshared a post from the photographer's handle that showed her and Nikitin looking into the camera with their hands on her baby bump.

Fans and celebrities dropped heart emojis on the couple's post as they congratulated them. Actor Chintzy Kaur wrote, 'all the love in the world and more,' while Kishwer Merchantt commented red heart emojis. Smriti Khanna wrote, 'can't wait,' and RJ Abhinav commented, 'goodie good wishes.' Surbhi Chandna wrote, 'yahooooo,' adding a red heart emoji and an evil eye amulet emoji. Fans called Kratika and Nikitin a 'beautiful couple' and congratulated them ahead of the baby's arrival.

Kratika had met Nikitin while shooting for the 2014 movie, My Father Godfather, which was directed by Nikitin's father Pankaj Dheer. They tied the knot in September 2014 after dating for a short period of time. They announced their pregnancy on November 13 last year.

Kratika was last seen on the TV show Chhoti Sardarni. Nikitin was seen as Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in Shershaah, which starred Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra.

