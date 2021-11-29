Nikitin Dheer on fatherhood: I will take it as it comes

Actor Nikitin Dheer has a lot to look forward to in his professional and personal life. As he prepares to become a father, the actor admits that he does not spend his days making plans, but rather prefers to go with the flow. The actor and his wife, Kratika Sengar Dheer, surprised everyone recently when they announced on social media that they are expecting a child. “Dheer Junior coming this 2022,” he wrote in the announcement post.

Dheer says, “I am very excited about becoming a father, but I believe it is too soon to discuss it in depth. We’ve just announced the news and aren’t giving it much thought.”

The 41-year-old further informs, “Right now, I’m just focusing on my work because the lockdown has ended and things are finally returning to normal. However, as a family, we are overjoyed with the news.” One wonders if he is so focused on finishing his work because he intends to take a paternity leave after the baby is born. When you mention it to him, he responds, “Itne aage ka plan karenge hum, aur abhi hi sab normal hua hai.” The Chennai Express (2013) actor goes on to say, “We are ordinary people who are just trying to get by and make a living.”

Dheer shares, “I am trying to support her as any man would during this time,” when asked how Kratika is enjoying this phase. He adds, “I’m doing everything I can to help her through this difficult time. She is a very strong young lady. In addition, we are extremely fortunate to live with our parents in a typical Indian household. My mum and dad are pampering her a lot. Pehle bhi thi, aur ab toh aur zyada ho gai hai. Touchwood, she’s enjoying the phase,” ends the actor, who is eager to know the reaction to his performance in Antim: The Final Truth.