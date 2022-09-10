Kris Jenner denies leaking daughter Kim Kardashian's sex tape in new video; passes lie detector test. Watch

Kris Jenner has denied playing any part in the leak of her daughter Kim Kardashian's sex tape with Ray J. The momager also took a test on a lie detector machine that agreed with her claim. Kris said she was happy the rumours have been finally cleared up. Also Read| Kanye West says Kris Jenner made daughters Kim and Kylie pose for Playboy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kris was asked about Ray J's claims on her involvement when she made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden with her daughter Kylie Jenner. In the episode, she was hooked up to a lie detector test, while James showed Kylie a controversial question he was going to ask her mom. While Kylie reacted with 'Oh my God,' Kris appeared unfazed after hearing it.

James asked, "Did you help Kim release her sex tape," drawing in hoots from the audience. Kris Jenner shook her head, and said, "It's okay... No... No." The lie detector machine determined that the reality TV personality was telling the truth. James shouted at this, "Of course it's true," while a happy Kris added, "Thank you! Oh, I like that, we cleared that up."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singer-actor Ray J had claimed in May this year that he never leaked his and Kim's sex tape in 2007, and said that the video was circulated as part of a deal between him, Kim, and Kris. He said on social media, "I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ray J had told Daily Mail that Kim gave her mother their sex tape, and the latter shared it with Vivid Entertainment. He also added that there were two more sex tapes, that are now in Kim's possession. He said that the assumption that he leaked the tape is 'the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment.'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON