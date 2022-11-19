Kriti Sanon kisses Varun Dhawan on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma says ‘itni khoobsurat ladki ho toh...'

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are busy promoting their film Bhediya. The actors will be seen appearing along with the film’s team in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which airs on Saturday. In a promo video of the upcoming episode, Kriti and Varun are seen dancing to their song Jungle Mein Kaand on stage as host-comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Archana Puran Singh cheer for them. Kapil also called Kriti beautiful, and said anyone, even a bhediya (wolf), would become a man for her. Also read: Varun Dhawan tells Kriti Sanon she’s not first female actor to ask for more money

At the start of the promo released by Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday, Kriti gave Varun Dhawan a couple of kisses on his cheek as she joined him on stage, and the two performed with background dancers. Kapil then introduced their film Bhediya, and said in Hindi, “Girls love pets. In this film, a wolf falls in love with the girl (Kriti).” Kapil further said, “Kya karein itni khoobsurat ladki (Kriti) ho toh janwar ke andar ka insaan jaag hi jata hai (when the girl is so beautiful, the human in an animal also comes out).”

Kapil also left the film’s director Amar Kaushik in splits when he asked him,, “Jab aap Varun ke paas ye script leke gaye, aapne kya kaha – badhiya script laya hoon, ya bhediya script laya hoon (When you took the film’s script to Varun, what did you tell him, it is good script or a Bhediya script)?”

Varun and Kriti Sanon are busy promoting their upcoming film Bhediya, which will be released in theatres on November 25. Amar Kaushik has directed the horror comedy, which is backed by Dinesh Vijan. Bhediya follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf on every full moon night after he is bitten by a werewolf. Kriti seems to play a veterinary doctor in the film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee.

Sharing the promo, the channel wrote, “Aaj raat 9:30 baje, Sony Entertainment Television par The Kapil Sharma Show mein Bhediya ki team ke saath shaam ho jaayegi shaandaar (Tonight at 9:30pm, on Sony Entertainment Television on The Kapil Sharma Show with the team of Bhediya it will be an amazing evening)!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON