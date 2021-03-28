Krushna Abhishek congratulates sister Arti Singh on buying car 'without taking a single rupee from me'

Television host Krushna Abhishek has shared a video congratulating his sister Arti Singh on purchasing her first car, an SUV. In the video, she thanked him for having always 'pampered' her.

Krushna wrote in his caption, "Congo arti for her new car. can't tell u how happy I am as u hv worked hard and on ur own without taking a single penny from me u bought it its really a proud feeling for a brother God bless u be the way u r self made." He joked that he would take the car to his shoots.

In the video, he said to her in Hindi, "Wow, how does it feel to buy a new car with your own money? You didn't take a single rupee from me." She replied, "Very nice, but I've always been lucky that my brother has pampered me. I never needed to spend my money." Krushna said, "Now that you've buttered me up, I'll take your car for shoots. You can drive your Swift."

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, Arti had spoken about always being known as 'Krushna Abhishek's sister', and struggling to create her own identity in the industry. She said, "Till some time back, I was known as Krushna Abhishek’s sister. I mean, people would come up to me for a picture, then ask, ‘Who are you? Which show have you done?’"

She had also spoken about her idea of success, which she said didn't involve materialistic achievements. “When I had started off, I wanted to do lead roles, too, but I was never an ambitious person and never thought I want bungalows, or do films. I just wanted to make a name. Slowly, I realised that more than the greed for such things or do good work, my greed was to overcome the inferiority complex inside me. I wasn’t behind money either."