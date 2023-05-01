Krushna Abhishek gave up a Sajid Khan film for The Kapil Sharma Show: 'There are issues, we have a yearly contract'

Krushna Abhishek has said that he gave up on a Sajid Khan film, as he was supposed to be working on The Kapil Sharma Show and could not accommodate dates for both the projects. (Also read: Krushna Abhishek returns to TKSS, tells Archana Puran Singh)

Krushna made his comeback on the comedy show recently, after weeks of negotiations on his contract with the channel, and the producers of The Kapil Sharma Show. He had quit the show last year over some issues in his contract.

Krushna told ETimes, "There are issues, we have a yearly contract with the channel and have busy schedules … like Sajid Khan had offered me the film he is shooting now. (But) it didn't happen because of my dates. You can ask him, otherwise I would have loved to work with him too."

Krushna's return on the show received a warm welcome from the audience. As he entered the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show amid cheers and claps , Dil Deewana from the 1989 Salman Khan-Bhagyashree film Maine Pyar Kiya played in the background. Krushna shared a clip of the entry on Instagram aand wrote, "Sapna is back. Thank you to my fan family for all the love."

Another video from the show showed a cute banter between Krushna and Kapil. Running towards Kapil, Krushna said, "Thank you Kappu. Do you know Kappu, this is the season where people will come back)." Kapil wondered if it was the truth and Krushna continued, "Abhi main agayi, Sidhu ji bhi agaye (Sidhu has also come) (looking at Archana)." She widened her eyes and said, "Aah. Acha (Really)?" Last month, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was earlier the permanent guest on Kapil's show, was released from jail.

Earlier last month, Krushna had confirmed that his return on the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, was not getting finalised as the discussions were stuck due to money.

Currently airing on SonyTV at 9.30 pm on weekends, The Kapil Sharma Show is in its fourth season. The team of the show will also entertain audiences with their stage performances when they travel to the US for a tour in July.

