Bhumika Chawla felt bad on not being invited to The Kapil Sharma Show but knows 'it won't get her another film'

Bhumika Chawla opened up about not being called to comedian Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of her latest outing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While the actor said she had no idea when the episode was shot, she also added that her mere presence on the show won't help in landing a film the next day. However, she admitted to feeling bad about the episode. but it didn't last long for her. Also read: Bhumika Chawla calls it unfortunate as shelf life for female actors still exists Bhumika Chawla says she can ask Kapil Sharma to call her on his show if he can guaranteed a film offer the next day.

Bhumika recently starred in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ahead of its release, the film's team left no stone unturned for the promotions. This also included an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show where Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar were seen.

Talking about Bhumika's absence from the show despite being one of the key characters of the film, Bhumik recently recalled how she got to know about it from someone else while she was out and about with her pet dog. She told RJ Siddharth Kannan in Hindi, “I said ‘I had no idea when it was shot’. But, they must have had some strategy. I felt bad for one second then I thought Venkatesh sir wasn’t there. We are a couple in the film. I did my calculation. Since he wasn't called, what would I say alone [in the show]? Those three couples were called, they are youngsters, their equation is different. So, I said ‘thik hai (it’s okay)'.”

“God has blessed me with one thing: I feel bad for one second and then I don't look back. Because I know The Kapil Sharma Show is not getting me another film. Mujhe PR karna hai toh mai bhi kar sakti hu but PR ke bawajoot agar guaranteed mujhe film milegi toh mai aaj Kapil Sharma ko call karke bolungi call me. Guaranteed mujhe aap agle din film la k do (I can do PR activities too but if the show can promise me a film the next day, I can call Kapil Sharma and ask him to call me),” Bhumika added.

During the same conversation, Bhumika was also asked about not being engaged as much as others in the film promotion. She told the interviewer that the question can only be answered by Salman's production or PR team. She said, “I have so much of an ego that I don't go around people or even ask them.”

Besides Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Bhumika was last seen in the Tamil thriller Kannai Nambathey, in a double role. Last year, she also appeared in the Hindi film Operation Romeo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON