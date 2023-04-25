Bhumika Chawla recalls being replaced in Jab We Met, Munna Bhai MBBS after Tere Naam success: The only time I felt bad…

Bhumika Chawla recently talked about being replaced in films even after the success of Tere Naam with Salman Khan. She said she was offered lead roles in films including Jab We Met and Munna Bhai MBBS. However, in the end, for some reason, it went to Kareena Kapoor and Vidya Balan respectively. Also read: Bhumika Chawla calls it unfortunate as shelf life for female actors still exists Bhumika Chawla in her Hindi debut film Tere Naam.

Bhumika made her debut in Bollywood with Tere Naam. Directed by Satish Kaushik in 2003, the hit film was written by Bala and Jainendra Jain. It is a remake of Bala's own Tamil film Sethu (1999) and was a blockbuster which launched her in the Hindi film industry as she started her acting career with the Telugu film Yuvakudu.

However, the popularity of Tere Naam didn't make it a cakewalk for her when it came to bagging films. During a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Bhumi said in Hindi, “I got many offers [after Tere Naam]. I've always been selective and choosy about what I do. I had signed a big film after it, that unfortunately the production changed, then hero changed, the film title changed. Then the heroine was changed too. But if I would have done that it would have been different. So they say, jo likha hai, woh hota hai (it's all in the destinu). I waited for that film for one year and didn’t sign any other film. Later I signed another film which didn’t happen too. Baki jo ki gayi woh sayad utni chali nahi ya chali (my films after Tere Naam might have not been that much of a hit), it’s just like gambling, you don’t know when and which movie will work.”

“The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn't happen. I was the first one, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then, it was Shahid (Kapoor) and me, and then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor). That’s how things happened but it’s okay,” Bhumika added. The interviewer further asked her if the film she referred to was Jab We Met, to which she admitted. The actor said, “I only felt bad once and then never again because I just move on. I don't think much about it. I had signed Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn’t happen. Kannathil Muthamittal with Mani (Ratnam) sir didn’t happen,” she shared. “Only Raju sir can share this. He told me the reason after 10-12 years when we met at a place. He said ‘Because of somebody’s mistake you were removed from the film’. But it's okay. This also happens here,” she reasoned about her exit from the film.

Bhumika was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which marked her reunion with Salman. However, she wasn't his love interest this time. She essayed the role of Pooja Hegde's sister-in-law.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON