Krushna Abhishek prays for truce with Govinda and Sunita Ahuja: 'We love each other despite the internal issues'

Krushna Abhishek has reacted to Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's recent interview. Sunita had slammed Krushna and said she doesn't want to see his face again. Krushna is the nephew of Govinda and Sunita.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 08:14 PM IST
Krushna Abhishek hopes that the issues between him and Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are resolved soon. The actor-comedian's relationship with his uncle and aunt soured a few years ago. 

Speaking with the paparazzi on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Krushna addressed Sunita's recent interview, in which she slammed him, and said that he prays that the family works through their differences. 

“Aaj subah news aayi, mama-mami ki, main chahta hoon ye bhi problem jo hai Ganpati ji solve kar de. Kyunki hum ek dusre ko pyaar karte hai, bhale internal issues hote hai but wo bhi solve ho jaye bus ye bhi pray karte hai (This morning, I read the news about Govinda and Sunita, I hope that Ganpati ji solves this problem. We love each other despite the internal issues. I pray that this also gets solved),” Krushna told the photographers present at the spot. 

Earlier in the day, Sunita had told a leading daily that she is ‘distressed beyond words’ after learning that Krushna chose to skip an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, after learning that she and Govinda were going to be a part of it. 

She also said that there is no scope for reconciliation. “Woh kabhi nahi hoga (It will never happen). Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family... We have raised them and are not living off them...All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life,” she said. 

Also read: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja lashes out at Krushna Abhishek: 'I don’t want to see his face ever again'

Govinda and Sunita's strained relationship with Krushna dates back to 2016. Later, in 2018, Sunita got offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita felt that the post was a dig at Govinda. 

