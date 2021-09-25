Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh says uncle Govinda, his family don't speak to her anymore

Former Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh has spoken about her brother Krushna Abhishek's feud with their uncle Govinda. She says that due to their tiff, she, too, has faced some ‘consequences’.

In a new interview, Arti has said that Govinda has cut contact with her as well. She added that it is now on him to forgive Krushna.

Speaking to Indian Express, she said, “There’s a saying that gehun ke sath ghoon bhi pees jata hai (It's a by-product of their fight). Whatever issue that happened between them, I, too, have to face the consequence. Chi chi mama and his family doesn’t speak to me anymore." She added, “Both parties have said somethings to each other. However, at the end of the day, we are family. I can only hope that the animosity is resolved soon and we can get back to the good times. I did speak to Krushna about it, and now it’s on mama to forgive him."

Things have not been well between Krushna and Govinda since 2016. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja took offence after she felt Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah took digs at them, shaming Govinda for 'dancing for money'. Kashmera, meanwhile, was upset at Govinda and Sunita for not visiting their ailing sons at hospital.

The feud was raked up again after Krushna refused to be part an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show in which Govinda and Sunita were invited as guests. Sunita then lashed out at Krushna for it, saying that they do not wish to see his face again.

Also read: Krushna Abhishek, amid fallout with Govinda, tells Udit Narayan ‘you remind me of my mama’

About patching things up with Krushna, Sunita told a leading daily, "Woh kabhi nahi hoga (It will never happen). Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family... We have raised them and are not living off them...All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life.”

Krushna, however, hopes for matters to resolve between them.