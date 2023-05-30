Ghoomar and dholida choreographer Kruti Mahesh: Reality shows have put a face to choreographers’ names

From being a contestant on a dance reality show to becoming a professional choreographer in Bollywood to winning a National Award and earning several other accolades, Kruti Mahesh’s career trajectory has been short of a dream run.

Crediting reality show for giving the platform and recognition to dancers and aspiring choreographers, Kruti says, “Today, if a person is talented and working hard, there is nobody who could take away the recognition s/he deserves. That has happend with me as well. People recognise me because of a reality show I did. It helped put a face to the name.”

Best known for her choregraphy in the song Ghoomar (Padmaavat; 2018) — for which she won a National Award — and Dholida (Gangubai Kathiawadi; 2022), Kruti notes that earlier, regardless of the hard work a choreographer put in, only the one in front of the camera would get the credit.

“But, that’s not the case now. If people like a hook step or a choreography and they can connect my name to it, my job is done. That is success for me,” beams Mahesh, who also choreographed the songs Dariyacha Raja and Vo Tere Mere Ishq Ka, for the web series, Jubilee.

With things changing for better, Mahesh also feels more avenues have opened up for choreographers not just behind the scenes but also in front of the camera.

She explains, “A lot of dancers and choreographers have gotten a lot more recognition not just in their field, but as actors and as hosts, too. Even directors for that matter. They are all putting the best foot forward and people are giving them the chance to do that.”

Given that she got to collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali early on in her career, that too in two films, she says she couldn’t have asked for more. And while she has her hands full, she definitely looks forward to team up with him again. “I am working with Bhansali sir again in (web series) Heeramandi,” she informs, and continues, “I love him and I’m there for him unconditionally, whatever the day is, or however the situation is. Bhansali sir has given me a lot more than just a name or a choreography. He has given me the scope and the freedom to keep creating on his canvas. For me, that’s a blessing in its own and I will always be grateful to him for trusting me with his movies.”

Does that also add to the pressure to deliver better than the last time or does it make the job easier? Mahesh says in this case, it has only gotten easier with time. “That’s because there are times where he knows what I’m thinking and there are times when I know his thought process. Because of the amount of work I’ve done with him, there is a certain sense of creative understanding. But he’s someone who would make you push your envelope and boundaries, as since he keeps pushing his limit everyday, that gets really challenging to cope up with,” she admits.

Ask if she follows any professional advise given by the filmmaker and Mahesh shares, “The only tip he would give me while working with him is to never get comfortable in the space because the day you do get comfortable with him, will be your last day on the set. That’s because he himself does not enjoy being in a safe space. That’s what I have learned and understood about him — to think bigger, think different. I love what he does to my sensibilities.”

