Krystle D’Souza says she was told not to overact in OTT projects: 'TV actors don't ham, problem is background music'

Actor Krystle D’Souza has opened up about the struggle she faced when she wanted to shift base from TV to movies. She said that she was typecast, 'no matter what'.

Krystle will be seen in Chehre, her Bollywood debut. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. It was scheduled to open in the theatres in April but has been indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to a leading daily she said, "When I tried to move into films it was again a very big struggle, because I was typecast, no matter what you do. You are typecast for being over exposed because of TV and to get the right film and for somebody to believe that a TV actor could make it into films, it is very difficult. Thanks to my director Rumi sir and producer Anand Pandit that they believed that they needed a strong actor and that comes from TV. Television actors are very strong, they are very good at what they do. I mean the value of a TV actor is only known when you give them a monologue and you ask them to enact in 5 minutes and they will do it with full emotions. The struggle was really difficult as people typecast and love to label."

She also recalled that when she was all set for OTT, she was asked not to overact. "When I moved from TV to OTT, I think the struggle was that everybody said don't ham, that TV actors ham (overact), the truth is TV actors never ham, the problem is the dhanan dhanan sound, the background music. No one is doing dhanan, dhanan on TV three times," she added.

Also Read | Radhe overseas box office day one: Salman Khan-starrer makes ₹4.3 crore, rakes in 4.2 million streams online

Krystle is known for serials like Brahmarakshas and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Fans recently saw her in the music video of Ek Bewafaa.