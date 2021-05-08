Krystle D’Souza says she ‘howled and cried’ when she was replaced from a film two days before shoot for being a TV actor

Krystle D’Souza, who is known for shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Brahmarakshas, said that she was once dropped from a film at the last minute because of her television background. She admitted to breaking down after getting the news.

Currently, Krystle is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut, Chehre. The film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, was set to hit the theatres last month but has been indefinitely pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Krystle said, “I have been rejected before only on the basis that I came from TV. When I did a few film auditions, I got rejected because… I got finalised first and when everything became final, somebody or the other said, ‘Oh, but she has done a lot of TV, so let’s not take her and take someone else.’”

Krystle said that she could not understand the bias against television actors, as not only do they have a strong connect with the masses, they also have a lot of acting experience. She also spoke about a particular incident of her getting replaced in a film, just two days before she was supposed to leave for the shoot.

“I have broken down. I have actually howled and cried because I thought that film was happening. I was ready to pack my bags and leave. Everything was final till two days before, I got a call saying, ‘But you are from TV, so that is why we will have to take someone else.’ Obviously, it is very heartbreaking and devastating,” she said.

Krystle was most recently seen in the music video of Ek Bewafaa, which introduces singer Sameer Khan.

