e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Krystle D’Souza gushes about her swanky new apartment, with a ‘beautiful view and deck area’. See pic

Krystle D’Souza gushes about her swanky new apartment, with a ‘beautiful view and deck area’. See pic

Actor Krystle D’Souza gushed about her new apartment, which she bought mainly because of the ‘beautiful’ view it offers. See a picture here.

tv Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 15:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Krystle D’Souza has bought a new house.
Krystle D’Souza has bought a new house.
         

Actor Krystle D’Souza recently became the proud owner of a new house in Mumbai’s Andheri West neighbourhood. In an interview, she said that it was a culmination of years of hard work.

In an interview, she spoke about the house, and how she wants to do it up. She said that she has a vision for it, and needs to now connect with professionals who can realise her ideas.

“I have a beautiful deck area, so I’m surely going to use that well for my coffee mornings and as my zoning space,” she told The Times of India in an interview. “And I have a lot of clothes and shoes and bags, so a nice space for that as well is what I have kept in mind.”

 

She said that she never really gave buying a house serious thought, but decided to make the investment after falling in love with her new apartment’s view. She said, “I honestly never thought about it since my parents own a few houses in Mumbai. But this pandemic gave me time to actually do some R&D and figure out a nice place for myself. I only bought it because I loved this property and the amenities. And because it’s on a very high floor so my view is beautiful.”

Also read: I am single and I am not missing out on anything: Krystle D’souza

After a successful career in the television industry, Krystle was all geared up for the release of her first film -- Chehre, starring Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty. But the pandemic put a halt on the film’s release. In an interview to Hindustan Times last year, she said, “There is so much happening in the world, everyone is dealing with their own things, from migrant workers to Covid deaths, the release of the film is the last thing on anyone’s mind.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
Madhya Pradesh governor approves ordinance to regulate inter-faith marriages
Madhya Pradesh governor approves ordinance to regulate inter-faith marriages
Covid-19 vaccine dry run: Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with states
Covid-19 vaccine dry run: Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with states
Trump summoned supporters to ‘wild’ protest and told them to fight. They did
Trump summoned supporters to ‘wild’ protest and told them to fight. They did
‘Not a cricket match’: Twitterati reacts to video of Indian flag during US Capitol protests
‘Not a cricket match’: Twitterati reacts to video of Indian flag during US Capitol protests
Trump supporters storm US Capitol, 4 dead, 52 arrested: In photos
Trump supporters storm US Capitol, 4 dead, 52 arrested: In photos
Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV set to charge up market, touches down in India
Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV set to charge up market, touches down in India
‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly walks out of Kolkata hospital | Watch
‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly walks out of Kolkata hospital | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In