e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

I am single and I am not missing out on anything: Krystle D’souza

Krystle is quick to add that if and when she falls in love and gets in a serious relationship, she will definitely share it with the world and on social media because she does not believe in keeping it under the wraps.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:21 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Krystle, best known for TV shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Brahmarakshas and Belan Wali Bahu, is also very active on social media.
Krystle, best known for TV shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Brahmarakshas and Belan Wali Bahu, is also very active on social media.
         

Krystle D’souza has her work mode on and hence, is left with no time for love. The actor, who was rumoured to be dating her co-star, actor Karan Tacker, says she is not taking things slow in her personal life, instead she has put it on pause.

“I’m not interested in a relationship right now. I want to be single. I want to focus on my career and work hard. I want to be complete in every sense and then find somebody to share my completeness with. I don’t want to look for a partner to complete me. I need to first figure out my own life,” says Krystle, who has made her debut on the web platform with a romantic drama.

The actor goes on to say, “Till then, I’m very happy being single because I don’t think I’m missing out on anything. I see so many couple around me to know that I am not missing out on anything.”

However, Krystle is quick to add that if and when she falls in love and gets in a serious relationship, she will definitely share it with the world and on social media because she does not believe in keeping it under the wraps.

“I’ve never understood people hiding their relationships. If you’re in a relationship, just own it. It’s a part of your life and if you’re sharing all of your life on social media then why aren’t you sharing your relationship? Who’s stopping you? If you’re adult enough to be in a relationship, you should be adult enough to claim it,” says the actor.

Krystle, best known for TV shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Brahmarakshas and Belan Wali Bahu, is also very active on social media. Talking about how she deals with these hyper social media times, the actor says she has no complains and she enjoys it.

“I love every bit of it and I don’t think of it as a task at all. We’ve started to take it too seriously. It’s for fun and entertainment, and if you don’t treat it like that then you’ll have a lot of fun with it. I never take the stress of what I should post and what I should not. I keep it casual. Social media is a stress buster for me,” she concludes.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘That Emergency was better than this’: Supreme Court on toxic Delhi air
‘That Emergency was better than this’: Supreme Court on toxic Delhi air
BJP’s Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule, fined. AAP minister hands him roses
BJP’s Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule, fined. AAP minister hands him roses
1 killed, 25 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar market
1 killed, 25 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar market
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
Vijay Goel violates odd-even, Sisodia says pollution not BJP’S priority
Vijay Goel violates odd-even, Sisodia says pollution not BJP’S priority
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

Sex and Relationships