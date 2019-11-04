I am single and I am not missing out on anything: Krystle D’souza

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:21 IST

Krystle D’souza has her work mode on and hence, is left with no time for love. The actor, who was rumoured to be dating her co-star, actor Karan Tacker, says she is not taking things slow in her personal life, instead she has put it on pause.

“I’m not interested in a relationship right now. I want to be single. I want to focus on my career and work hard. I want to be complete in every sense and then find somebody to share my completeness with. I don’t want to look for a partner to complete me. I need to first figure out my own life,” says Krystle, who has made her debut on the web platform with a romantic drama.

The actor goes on to say, “Till then, I’m very happy being single because I don’t think I’m missing out on anything. I see so many couple around me to know that I am not missing out on anything.”

However, Krystle is quick to add that if and when she falls in love and gets in a serious relationship, she will definitely share it with the world and on social media because she does not believe in keeping it under the wraps.

“I’ve never understood people hiding their relationships. If you’re in a relationship, just own it. It’s a part of your life and if you’re sharing all of your life on social media then why aren’t you sharing your relationship? Who’s stopping you? If you’re adult enough to be in a relationship, you should be adult enough to claim it,” says the actor.

Krystle, best known for TV shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Brahmarakshas and Belan Wali Bahu, is also very active on social media. Talking about how she deals with these hyper social media times, the actor says she has no complains and she enjoys it.

“I love every bit of it and I don’t think of it as a task at all. We’ve started to take it too seriously. It’s for fun and entertainment, and if you don’t treat it like that then you’ll have a lot of fun with it. I never take the stress of what I should post and what I should not. I keep it casual. Social media is a stress buster for me,” she concludes.

