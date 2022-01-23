Kundali Bhagya actor Mansi Srivastava marries Kapil Tejwani; Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shrenu Parikh attend

Television actor Mansi Srivastava tied the knot with photographer Kapil Tejwani on Saturday night in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends, also had Mansi's former co-stars Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Kunal Jaisingh in attendance.

Mansi and Kapil reportedly met at a promotional shoot a few years ago but lost touch. The couple met again a few years ago and reconnected. They have been in a relationship since 2019.

The couple's first picture as man and wife was shared by Mansi's Ishqbaaaz co-star Shrenu Parikh. Sharing a bunch of photos from the wedding festivities on Sunday afternoon, Shrenu wrote, “Yeh lo… khol di yaadon ki tijori! (Here, I have opened the box of memories). Just saying… so many people are missing in the pictures because we got busy in enjoying the wedding so much! It was a dream wedding for each one of us! Here’s to a happily ever after @dearmansi @visualsbykapil”

Other pictures in Shrenu's post feature Mansi and Kapil from their haldi ceremony as well as their other Ishqbaaaz co-stars Kunal Jaisingh and Nehalaxmi Iyer.

Mansi's another co-star from Ishqbaaz, Surbhi Chandna, also shared pictures of herself with the bride from the wedding.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mansi Srivastava at Mansi's sangeet ceremony.

Mansi's Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar was also at the wedding. In pictures shared by fan clubs, Dheeraj can be seen at the couple's sangeet posing with the bride.

Mansi started her career in television in 2012 with the show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year. She is best known for her role as Bhavya in Ishqbaaaz and as Sonakshi in Kundali Bhagya. She was briefly engaged to fellow actor Mohit Abrol in 2016 but the engagement was called off and the couple eventually split in 2017.

