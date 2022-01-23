Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kundali Bhagya actor Mansi Srivastava marries Kapil Tejwani; Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shrenu Parikh attend
tv

Kundali Bhagya actor Mansi Srivastava marries Kapil Tejwani; Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shrenu Parikh attend

Actor Mansi Srivastava married photographer Kapil Tejwani on Saturday night in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by her co-stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh among others.
Mansi Srivastava and Kapil Tejwani wed on Staurday. The wedding was attended by Surbhi Chandna among others.
Published on Jan 23, 2022 02:59 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Television actor Mansi Srivastava tied the knot with photographer Kapil Tejwani on Saturday night in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends, also had Mansi's former co-stars Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Kunal Jaisingh in attendance.

Mansi and Kapil reportedly met at a promotional shoot a few years ago but lost touch. The couple met again a few years ago and reconnected. They have been in a relationship since 2019.

The couple's first picture as man and wife was shared by Mansi's Ishqbaaaz co-star Shrenu Parikh. Sharing a bunch of photos from the wedding festivities on Sunday afternoon, Shrenu wrote, “Yeh lo… khol di yaadon ki tijori! (Here, I have opened the box of memories). Just saying… so many people are missing in the pictures because we got busy in enjoying the wedding so much! It was a dream wedding for each one of us! Here’s to a happily ever after @dearmansi @visualsbykapil”

Other pictures in Shrenu's post feature Mansi and Kapil from their haldi ceremony as well as their other Ishqbaaaz co-stars Kunal Jaisingh and Nehalaxmi Iyer.

RELATED STORIES

Mansi's another co-star from Ishqbaaz, Surbhi Chandna, also shared pictures of herself with the bride from the wedding.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mansi Srivastava at Mansi's sangeet ceremony.

Mansi's Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar was also at the wedding. In pictures shared by fan clubs, Dheeraj can be seen at the couple's sangeet posing with the bride.

Also read: Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal wrap their arms around each other at wedding reception

Mansi started her career in television in 2012 with the show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year. She is best known for her role as Bhavya in Ishqbaaaz and as Sonakshi in Kundali Bhagya. She was briefly engaged to fellow actor Mohit Abrol in 2016 but the engagement was called off and the couple eventually split in 2017.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
surbhi chandna kundali bhagya
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP