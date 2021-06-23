Kundali Bhagya's Isha Anand Sharma ties the knot with Vasdev Singh Jasrotia in secret ceremony. See pics

Actor Isha Anand Sharma married pilot Vasdev Singh Jasrotia recently in Rajasthan, in a secret ceremony. Isha has said that with time they 'realised that we were meant for each other' and called it 'a crazy love story'.

Isha Anand Sharma and Vasdev Singh Jasrotia tied the knot on May 2 and had a court marriage on February 2, 2020, as per a leading daily.

“We wanted to have a grand wedding with our relatives and friends in attendance. However, we had to postpone the plan due to the pandemic. We were waiting for things to return to normalcy to organise the wedding in a way we had envisioned it. But at our families’ insistence, we decided not to delay it any further and had an intimate wedding, complete with rituals, in Rajasthan...Not many are aware of this development, as I kept it a secret. We will host a reception for our friends once the situation is better,” she told the leading daily.

"It’s a crazy love story. I broke up with my boyfriend a few months before I met Vasdev at a common friend’s get-together. He knew about me and the fact that I was in a relationship. We got talking at the party and I told him that I had parted ways with my boyfriend. Soon we became friends and fell in love. I was shooting for Kundali Bhagya close to his residence, so we would often meet after my pack up. With time, we realised that we were meant for each other. We dated for a year before we got married. Vasu is mature and intelligent, while I am childish and goofy. So, there is a fine balance between us. He keeps correcting me. That’s the main reason I fell in love with him and his IQ,” she added.

On May 10, Isha had dropped a post announcing her wedding as she shared a bunch of her pictures. "Sharing the good news soon !!...#ishakihaldi #lockdown #marriage #soontobeuploaded."

Isha has worked in serials such Choti Sarrdaarni, Kundali Bhagya, and Super Sisters - Chalega Pyar Ka Jaadu. She was also a contestant in Splitsvilla 9 on MTV.