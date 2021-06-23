Aditya Narayan's fans can't handle how cute he looked as a schoolkid, Vikrant Massey calls him 'nanu sahab'

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share old passport-size pictures of himself as a child. "Many mini mes," he captioned the post, which featured half-a-dozen old pictures of the singer, at various ages.

A couple of the pictures were in black-and-white, while others showed Aditya Narayan wearing colourful outfits and beaming for the camera. The singer regularly posts social media updates from his life.

Ravi Dubey took to the comments section and wrote, "chota baccha jaan ke humko……" Vikrant Massey added, "Nanu sahab." Fans also dropped heart emojis and noted how cute Aditya looked. "Soooo cute bhaiyya," one person commented, adding a heart emoji. "Abhi bhi cuteness same to same hai," another person commented.





Aditya, who recently took a break from hosting Indian Idol because he tested positive for Covid-19, shared a look at how the disease impacted his body. He shared two shirtless selfies on Instagram; while he flaunted his paunch in the first one, the second one showed him looking much fitter.

“If you can’t love me at my.. (15th April 2021 - The day I tested covid -ve) you don’t deserve me at my.. (15th June 2021),” he captioned the before-and-after photos.

Aditya, the son of noted playback singer Udit Narayan, had always wanted to follow in his father's footsteps. A video of an eight-year-old Aditya talking about his dream of becoming a singer was recently shared online. In the video, Aditya was being interviewed about his achievements. "This is nothing, I want to become a big singer, I want to achieve great heights," he said in Hindi.