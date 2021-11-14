Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya cannot stop smiling at pre-wedding function as family members put tika, watch video
tv

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya cannot stop smiling at pre-wedding function as family members put tika, watch video

Recently, a video from Shraddha Arya’s pre-wedding festivities has surfaced online. Shraddha, who sports an unmissable wedding glow, cannot stop smiling during the festivities. 
Shraddha Arya at her pre-wedding ceremony. 
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 07:38 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

TV star Shraddha Arya, best known for her role in the show Kundali Bhagya, is all set for her wedding, which is scheduled to be held on November 16. Recently, a video from Shraddha Arya’s pre-wedding festivities has surfaced online. 

Shraddha, who sports an unmissable wedding glow, cannot stop smiling during the festivities as family members put a tika on her forehead. Shraddha seeks blessings with folded hands in front of the puja plate with flowers and diyas on it.

For her pre-wedding function, Shraddha Arya opted for a multi-coloured salwar suit, which she styled with a pink dupatta. Shraddha accessorised with studded danglers and a ring, and finished off her look with minimal make-up.

Shraddha Arya, who is said to be very guarded about her wedding, has flown off to Delhi for the festivities. A source close to the actor told Hindustan Times that she will be marrying a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma. “The groom’s name is Rahul Sharma and he works in the Navy. He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love,” said the source.

The venue for Shraddha Arya’s wedding is Delhi’s Andaz Hotel, Aerocity. Shraddha’s wedding guest list will comprise only family members and close friends as the couple wants it to be a low-key affair.

Shraddha Arya started her career in the television industry as a contestant on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She acted in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. In 2019, she also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her then-boyfriend, Alam Makkar, but they parted ways soon after.

