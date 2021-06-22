KUWTK Reunion's biggest reveals: Kim Kardashian wishes she was married only once, Khloe on Jordyn Woods

The two-part Keeping Up With Kardashian reunion premiered on Hayu recently with TV's Andy Cohen hosting it and it featured numerous jaw-dropping moments. The special reunion took place a few days after the hit reality show, featuring Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Scott Disick, ended their 20-year-run.

The special reunion episode featured numerous shocking confessions. Here's a look at a few:

Kim Kardashian wishes she wasn't married more than once:

Kim Kardashian has been married thrice. She was first married to Damon Thomas, then walked down the aisle with Kris Humphries before she separated from him and married Kanye West. In the recent reunion, Kim opened up about her past and said that she wishes she was married only once. Speaking about her ex Kris, Kim confessed she tried to call him and apologise for months.

According to People, Kim said, "I tried to, I tried calling him for months," she said. "I was so nervous to break up with someone, I handled it totally the wrong way. I fully broke up with him in the worst way, and I couldn't, I just didn't know how to deal, I learned so much from it," she added. Kim also said, "I wish I was only married once."

Kim has also been in the news for her split with Kanye. Speaking about it, she said, "I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision."

Khloe Kardashian's stand on Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods:

In 2019, Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods was involved in a cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Two summers after the controversy, Khloe has said that she holds no grudges against Jordyn. "I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion," she said.

Kylie Jenner on Jordyn Woods' controversy:

"When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me," she said, speaking of the controversy.

Scott Disick on dating 'much younger women':

Scott Disick, who is currently dating 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin, was asked why he dates people younger than him. Scott responded, "Everybody gets this wrong. That I look for young girls, I don't go out looking for young girls, they happened to be attracted to me because I look young, that's what I'm telling myself."

Kendall Jenner on criticism over her career:

Kendall Jenner opened up about her modelling career and said, "I went to every single casting and ran all over - not only in New York City but all over Europe - trying to get a job and make my way. Of course, I had a platform and I never took that for granted. I always knew that that was there, but that almost made my job a little bit harder. Only because people, you know, probably didn't want to hire me because I was on a reality TV show."

Kendall Jenner on Devin Booker's absence on the show:

Kendall Jenner has been dating Devin Booker for a year now. However, the NBA star has never appeared on the show. Explaining the reason, Kendall said, "Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly. And no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to [do that]. I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."

Kylie Jenner on her low-key pregnancy:

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy under tight wraps. Speaking about the reason behind it, Kylie said, "I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn't know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone's opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself."

Kendall added, "I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child. I think it's a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy. I really do think it was the best decision."

Kardashian Kurse:

The family was asked about the Kardashian Kurse, which believes that men involved with the Kardashian women are struck with bad luck. Kendall slammed the curse and asked men to take responsibility. "What I don't like about this narrative is that the blame is on us. I think the men need to take that responsibility. I think that we're all extremely giving and caring and loving women. And when there is a man in our lives we like, give everything to them, and as a family we all love them so much. It's almost offensive, personally," she said.