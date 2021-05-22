I'm trying not to freak anyone out: Kim Kardashian reveals son Saint had Covid19

SKIMS founder and American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently revealed in a clip of Keeping Up With The Kardashians - the popular reality show that follows the ultra luxe life of the Kardashian-Jenner clan - that her and rapper Kanye West's five-year-old son Saint was diagnosed with Covid-19, the reality TV star revealed in the new Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip.

The show is currently in its 20th and final season, and according to a clip released of an upcoming episode, Kim can be seen discussing that her 5-year-old son Saint has Covid-19. "Sainty just tested positive for Covid," Kim says in the clip, continuing, "I'm trying not to freak anyone out, but I'm just really worried. And, [her eldest daughter] North is saying she's feeling sick." An unidentified voice says, "I wouldn't be surprised if she has it."

Although it is unclear when he was diagnosed as the E! reality show is filmed months in advance. On a related note, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West were diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier.

At that time Kim who was still married to Kanye, described her fear of the deadly disease in an interview with Grazia, Kim shared about the ordeal, saying that, "Kanye had its way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help. It was a challenge because it was so unknown." Kim and Kanye parted their ways in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

She also added, “I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

Kanye and Kim have been living apart for some time now. While Kanye has been at his ranch in Wyoming, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star is staying at their family home near Calabasas, California. According to insider sources, Kanye meets his kids whenever he wants, but not at the house. The celebrity couple, who made their relationship public in April 2012, has four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.



