Kylie Jenner reveals name of her second child with Travis Scott: ‘Wolf Webster’

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has finally shared the name of his newborn son with her fans. Kylie welcomed the child on February 2.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, Kylie revealed the name of her and Travis Scott's son. She wrote, "Wolf Webster" along with a white heart emoji.

Kylie Jenner reveals son's name.

The beauty mogul, who gave birth to her second child on February 2, waited four days before announcing his arrival to the world, posting a photo of his hand alongside his date of birth.

Kylie Jenner welcomes her second child.

Kylie also shares her four-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott. The rapper and the beauty mogul have been involved in an on-and-off-again relationship since 2017.

Kylie announced her pregnancy in September by sharing a video montage on Instagram. The video started off with a clip of the positive pregnancy test. She had captioned the video with a white heart emoji and a pregnant woman emoji.

In an April 2020 live session with Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie had talked about her plans to expand her family. She said, “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.” She added, "Pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard. I'm not ready for that just yet."

Kylie is the youngest sibling of the Kardashian clan who became famous by the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ended its 15-year run in June last year. Kylie is also the founder of beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, which is majority-owned by cosmetics maker Coty Inc.

Recently, Hulu announced that the new TV show, The Kardashians, will premiere from April 14. The show will feature Kylie, her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

