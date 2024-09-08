Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu actor Vikas Sethi dies at 48

Actor Vikas Sethi, known for serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu and Kahiin To Hoga, died in his sleep. The 48-year-old actor was later taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Vikas Sethi died in Mumbai.

Delnaaz spoke about Vikas

Speaking to the Times of India, Delnaaz Irani, who recently shot an advertisement with Vikas, reacted to the news. She said, "I just got to know from a friend that Vikas is no more. It is extremely shocking and sad. I have known Vikas since 2008 when we did a dance show together titled Zara Nachke Dikha. We weren't in regular touch with each other after the show."

She added, "We may have called each other once in a while. It was just three months back when we connected again as we shot for a commercial together. We were so happy to connect after so many years. At that time, I also met his wife. I still don't know the reason behind his passing away but he seemed fine to me when we met, which is why this has come as a shock to me. I hope his family gets the strength in these tough times. Life is very unpredictable."

About Vikas' career

Vikas has also featured in serials such as Kasautii Zindagi, K Street Pali Hill, Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaa, Gustakh Dil, Uttaran, Geet Hui Sabse Parayee and Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. Recently, he was seen in Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Vada Raha. He has also starred in films such as Deewaanapan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Oops, Modh and ISmart Shankar.

He had participated in the fourth season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye with his then-wife, Amita. They parted ways a few years later. In 2018, he married Jhanvi. In June 2021, Vikas had shared a post announcing the birth of his twins.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, he had written, "Jhanvi and me from being best friends to getting married and now becoming parents. It’s true when they say that some feelings cannot be expressed in words but only felt by the heart. This is one such beautiful moment in our lives."