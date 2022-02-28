Lalit Prabhakar: Have declined more films than I have accepted

Actor Lalit Prabhakar’s recent Marathi film Zombivli became a talking point with its success at the box office. And while the film has been receiving rave reviews from all corners, the best compliment that Prabhakar received was from his writers.

“There is a scene in the movie, which was not sketched, but it all depended on my performance. It’s the scene where my hands start acting out on their own. Now you can’t possibly write all the nuances of such a scene. However, after watching that scene my writers gave me the best compliment. They were like what we scared the most was the most entertaining part in the movie,” shares an elated Prabhakar.

The actor has become quite a favorite amongst the Marathi audience. However, Prabhakar admits his success was not overnight. “It was a journey that I had to take step by step. I started with doing minor roles in TV shows, then supporting roles and then a lead,” says Prabhakar, who adds that he feels happiest when his friends get inspired by him.

“I never felt like quitting. I always feel like I can do everything,” boasts Prabhakar, as he recalls failing the entrance exam for the National School of Drama.

“All you have to do is work hard on yourself. I never did theatre for competitions. It was all for the passion for acting. I was never in a rush to do this or that. I’m not in that rut. I have declined more films than I have accepted. And that is because I feel sometimes it’s necessary to say no more than saying yes. I wanted to do a film which I could resonate with,” he explains.