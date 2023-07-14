Lapataganj actor Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, Rohitashv Gour says he was stressed

Actor Arvind Kumar best known as Chaurasia in the comedy show Lapataganj, died on Tuesday, July 11. His co-star Rohitashv Gour confirmed the actor's death. Arvind suffered a heart attack while he was on his way to the shoot. Also read: Deepesh Bhan dead; had gone to play cricket when he collapsed

Rohitashv Gour says Arvind Kumar was under stress

Arvind Kumar, seen in Lapataganj, died recently.

The news of Arvind Kumar's death was reportedly shared by his wife on his Facebook page. Talking about it, Rohitashv said the late actor was very stressed due to financial issues. Rohitashv and Arvind Kumar have worked together in Lapataganj.

Rohitashv told Indian Express, “Yes, he passed away two days back and it’s unfortunate news. After Lapataganj ended, we used to talk on the phone. He died of a heart attack and he was very stressed because of finances. He used to talk to me about it because after the pandemic, things became very difficult for actors and he was also struggling. No one comes forth to help actors in such tough times. I am lucky that I got work. Stress is what causes heart attacks. His family was in the village so I never spoke to them or met them."

Rohitashv also said a group of friends are likely to extend financial support to his family in village. "I have now got a phone number of his wife. All of us friends are now planning to somehow help his wife and children financially in whichever way we can. That planning is underway. Similar thing had happened when Deepesh Bhan ji passed away and all of us came together, especially Soumya Tandon ji, to raise funds and repay his loan. This is the best part about our TV industry that we help each other, ” the Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai actor added.

