Love Island's Laura Anderson is expecting her first child with Gary Lucy, shows off her baby bump. See pics

Laura Anderson on Wednesday announced that she and her partner, Gary Lucy, will soon become parents for the first time after the two met each other on Celebs Go Dating. She shared a video with her happy moments from her ‘pregnancy journey' and showed off her baby bump. Along with fans, many celebrity friends reacted to their pregnancy news. ( Also read: Love Is Blind: Raven Ross shares advice amid separation with SK Alagbada: 'Speak up and never ignore your gut feelings')

Laura shared a video which featured a series of pictures and short clips from her pregnancy. She posted a couple of mirror selfies while showing off her baby bump. She laid down on a hospital bed and saw her baby on a television. In one of the pictures, Gary and Laura dressed up as Santa Claus as they wore red caps. The two posed for the camera and flashed radiant smiles. She also cradled her baby bump as she took a selfie of hers. She wore ‘Baby bear’ bracelet in her hand. Gary filmed Laura while she was resting in hospital. Laura's pregnancy glow was quite visible on her face. She added Outro song by M83 and tagged Gary on the post.

Laura took to Instagram to share her big news and wrote, “Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer'23 (pregnant woman emoji).” Influencer Molly-Maa Hague commented, “Congratulations omg!” Tasha Amber Ghouri wrote, “Ahhh! Congratulations angel.” To which, Laura responded, “Thank you angel.” TV personality Charlotte Dawson wrote, “So happy for you babe omg omg omg omg.” To which Laura replied, “Ha ha ha love you can teach me some baby songs please I know nothing.”

Reacting to the pregnancy news, one of Laura's fans commented, “Laura!! Without even knowing you, I've been rooting for you since Love Island. Seeing this just made me so happy! Like tears in my eyes, happy. I know it is silly. So happy for you! Congrats!” Another fan wrote, “Omg!! So happy for you both-congratulations-I thought you split up xx.” Other fan commented, “You will be the best mumma ever.” A fan wrote, “When I saw you on Celebs go dating…I knew it would be soon! Congrats!! I'm also due summer 2023.” Many fans posted red heart emojis on the post.

Laura Anderson rose to fame as became the runner-up on the fourth series of Love Island. She also starred in Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebs Go Dating. During Celebs Go Dating, Laura fell in love with Gary Lucy.

