Lee Min-ho spotted with MOMOLAND's Yeonwoo; his reps have this to say

Lee Min-ho's agency has denied reports claiming that he is dating MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo. On Monday, the South Korean outlet Dispatch claimed that Lee Min-ho and Yeonwoo have been dating for five months. It also said that the two rang in her birthday together at his house.

However, MYM Entertainment commented denied dating reports, adding that the stars are just acquaintances. In a statement, reported by Soompi, his agency said, "It is not true that they are in a relationship. They are just acquaintances."

Addressing pictures of the actors, the agency added, "It wasn’t just the two of them, and there were other friends present at the time. They are not photos of a date.”

Dispatch claimed that Yeonwoo celebrated her 25th birthday with Lee Min-ho and that the two stars have been together for five months. He reportedly also invited Yeonwoo to his house on the eve of her birthday. A close friend also claimed, "Lee Min-ho and Yeonwoo enjoy playing games and movies. The similar hobbies brought them together."

Lee Min-ho hasn't publicly dated anyone since his break-up with South Korean singer-actor Suzy. The duo dated for three years before breaking up in 2017. The actor was completing his military training when Suzy's agency confirmed the split. Suzy’s agency JYP Entertainment had told Soompi: "We checked with her, and it is true that Suzy and Lee Min Ho broke up."

Lee Min-ho was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch. He starred alongside Kim Go-eun in the 2020 K-drama. The actor will soon appear in Pachinko. He plays the antagonist in the Apple TV+ series. He recently opened up about auditioning for the role and said that he was nervous about the repercussions of failing the test.