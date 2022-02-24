Lilly Singh, diagnosed with ovarian cysts, writes ‘it hurts and I’m tired’, shares video from emergency room

Comedian Lilly Singh revealed in an Instagram video that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cysts and had to be taken to the hospital's emergency room. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez and many other celebrities reacted to the video, wishing her speedy recovery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her Instagram, Lilly shared a clip in which she can be seen lying on a hospital bed. Expressing her shock and pain, Lilly wrote, "Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wielding out. Both of them have cysts. And I'm just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You're going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me in between periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT... the NERVE. I'M WEAKKKK.... No but actually. It hurts and I'm tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez commented on the post, “Praying for you.” YouTuber Jesse Wellens said, “Sending love. You got this girl.” Singer Vidya Vox commented, “Omg nooooo! I hope you feel better!” Comedian and actor Brittany Furlan wrote, “Welcome to the club Cyster. Sending love.”

One fan commented on Lilly's video, “You are such a gem to portray this so easily and with ease jokes apart all the blessings and prayers for you to get this all good asap.” Another one said, “I have those too and let me tell you, I used to faint every time I got my period... Take care, boo.” Another fan shared her experience and said, “The literal worst. I had a ‘small watermelon’ sized cyst surgically removed. I complained of pain for two years only to get eye rolls and ‘you just tweaked your back'.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Watch Priyanka Chopra giggle as Lilly Singh gets ‘a little drunk’, compliments her at Diwali party: ‘So proud of her’

Lilly rose to fame with her YouTube channel Superwoman. The actor was recently seen in the second season of Hulu's comedy series Dollface.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON