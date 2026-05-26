Lindsie Chrisley arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia; what are the charges against her?

Lindsie Chrisley has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia, Page Six reported. The 36-year-old ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ alum was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday around 2 am and booked at county jail. She was released around 4:30 am after posting bail, which was just under $6,000.

What are the charges against Lindsie Chrisley?

Lindsie Chrisley arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia(lindsiechrisley/Instagram)

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Chrisley was charged with driving under the influence, attempting to elude, reckless driving, improper lane change and speeding. She told TMZ that she is planning to fight the charges, alleging that she was pulled over after she was trying to avoid an accident.

“I got pulled over speeding past a car on a two lane road because they almost hit an animal and I was trying to miss hitting them and whatever the animal was,” she told the outlet.

Lindsie Chrisley’s ex-boyfriend was arrested last month

Chrisley’s arrest comes days after her now ex-boyfriend, David Landsman, was arrested in Georgia on charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery. After the incident last month, the two asked the court for temporary restraining orders against each.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, Chrisley and Landsman agreed to a “mutual no contact order” requiring both sides to stay 500 yards away from each other, their homes and workplaces, court docs obtained by TMZ revealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, Chrisley and Landsman agreed to a “mutual no contact order” requiring both sides to stay 500 yards away from each other, their homes and workplaces, court docs obtained by TMZ revealed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chrisley said last week that she was planning to be celibate for a year. “I think that that genuinely is, like, the healthiest thing in this moment that I could do,” she said on her podcast, “The Southern Tea.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chrisley said last week that she was planning to be celibate for a year. “I think that that genuinely is, like, the healthiest thing in this moment that I could do,” she said on her podcast, “The Southern Tea.” {{/usCountry}}

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Chrisley has one son, Jackson, from her previous marriage to Will Campbell. She and Campbell were married from 2012 to 2021.

In 2017, Chrisley stepped away from ‘Chrisley Knows Best’. She reportedly has had a rocky relationship with her father and stepmother, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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