Todd and Julie Chrisley set to break silence on their pardon in interview with Lara Trump: When and where to watch

Almost a month after Todd and Julie Chrisley received a full presidential pardon from Donald Trump, the reality TV stars will make an appearance in a televised interview hosted by the US President's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. The exclusive episode of My View with Lara Trump will air on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Fox News Channel. Todd and Julie Chrisley to appear on Lara Trump's show after presidential pardon. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Chrielly's first interview since their pardon

According to USA Today, the interview will be their first public appearance since their release from federal prison. Todd Chrisley was held at FPC Pensacola in Florida, while Julie was held at FMC Lexington in Kentucky. Their release came just a day after Trump signed off on their pardons on May 28, ending their two-year prison term, which began in January 2023 after convictions for tax evasion and bank fraud.

Also read: Who is Mohamed A? Syrian teenager charged over plot to attack Taylor Swift's Vienna concert

Reportedly, Lara Trump’s show My View won’t feature just Todd and Julie but also their children, Savannah and Grayson Chrisley, as well. Their daughter publicly advocated for her parents’ release and for prison reform. She previously appeared on the show, just two weeks before the pardons were granted.

The Chrisleys will be discussing their experience in prison, their release, and what lies ahead for the family. The episode is expected to delve into their side of the story.

The Chrisley family got famous from their USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best, which showed off their luxurious lives in Atlanta and Nashville. However, their situation took a turn when they were convicted in 2022 of tax evasion and defrauding banks of more than $30 million.

About Lara Trump

Born on October 12, 1982, Lara Trump is an American political figure and former co-chair of the Republican National Committee. She is married to Eric Trump, the son of US President Donald Trump. She has worked in various media roles, including as a producer for Inside Edition.

According to a People report, Lara, who studied communications at North Carolina State University, has previously worked as a pastry chef and a personal trainer. She has also studied at the French Culinary Institute in New York.

FAQs

Q: When will the Chrisley interview air?

The episode featuring Todd and Julie Chrisley will air on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 9 pm ET on My View with Lara Trump on Fox News Channel.

Q: What is My View with Lara Trump?

My View with Lara Trump is a Fox News Channel talk show hosted by Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump.

Q: Why were the Chrisleys pardoned?

Donald Trump issued a full pardon on May 28, 2025, for Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were serving time for tax evasion and fraud.

Q: Who else will appear in the interview?

Savannah and Grayson Chrisley, the couple’s children, also appear in the episode.